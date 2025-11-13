Government's export credit agency inks alliance that aims to boost exports of UK and Brazilian clean tech
UK Export Finance has inked a deal with the Brazilian government's Agência Brasileira Gestora de Fundos Garantidores e Garantias (ABGF) on the sidelines of the COP30 UN Climate Summit today, marking the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis