Statkraft unveils plans for latest Shetland green ammonia project

clock • 2 min read
The Tagdale Green Ammonia site would be around 3.5km north-west of Lerwick / Credit: Statkraft
Image:

The Tagdale Green Ammonia site would be around 3.5km north-west of Lerwick / Credit: Statkraft

Norwegian energy giant confirms plans for Tagdale Green Ammonia projects, after securing site for new 80MW plant

Energy giant Statkraft has confirmed plans to open a second green ammonia production facility in Shetland, Scotland, after agreeing an option for a suitable site for the proposed plant. Statkraft said...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Earthshot Prize 2025: Prince William announces £1m climate solution award winners

Global Methane Pledge 'unachievable' without action from agri-food giants, study warns

More on Technology

Statkraft unveils plans for latest Shetland green ammonia project
Technology

Statkraft unveils plans for latest Shetland green ammonia project

Norwegian energy giant confirms plans for Tagdale Green Ammonia projects, after securing site for new 80MW plant

Amber Rolt
clock 06 November 2025 • 2 min read
How Binding Solutions is using circular materials to cut steel industry emissions
Technology

How Binding Solutions is using circular materials to cut steel industry emissions

Jon Stewart, CEO of Binding Solutions, explains how setbacks are a natural part of commercialisation for clean tech start-ups

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 November 2025 • 7 min read
IEA: Deeper global collaboration 'essential' for scaling clean tech solutions worldwide
Technology

IEA: Deeper global collaboration 'essential' for scaling clean tech solutions worldwide

Latest 'Breakthrough Agenda' report from IEA stresses importance of countries and governments working together more closely to make clean technologies affordable and accessible to all

Amber Rolt
clock 30 October 2025 • 4 min read