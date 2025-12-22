How Pipebot Patrol robots support healthy sewers and police blockages

Chris Bolt, Pipebot Patrol project manager at Northumbrian Water Group, explains how the company is using robots to extend infrastructure lifespans
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What problem does your technology or innovation solve, and how? Chris Bolt: Pipebot Patrol solves the challenge of sewer flooding caused by blockages in complex infrastructure...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis