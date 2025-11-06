Study: Global renewables deployment proving 'far faster' than expected

New analysis from Ember suggests global clean energy deployment has put target to triple renewable capacity by 2030 within reach
The world is on track to add record levels of renewable energy in 2025, putting the internationally-agreed target triple global renewables capacity by 2030 within reach. That is according to a new analysis...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis