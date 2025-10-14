Over half of National Wealth Fund investment allocated to clean energy projects

NWF's annual impact report confirms that for every £1m invested, fund is helping to avoid 6,900 tonnes of CO2 equivalent
More than half of the National Wealth Fund's (NWF) £7.5bn investment since 2021 has been focused on clean energy projects or technologies, which have delivered 6.3GW of additional capacity and enough clean...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis