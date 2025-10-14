'Book and claim': DHL, Jet Blue, and Scandinavian Airlines join Sustainable Aviation Fuel pilot

New book and claim scheme to allow airlines to fund SAF purchases that allow them to curb emissions without having direct access to low carbon fuels
A group of leading airlines, including DHL, JetBlue, and Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), have joined forces to acquire 20,000 tonnes of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) through a 'book and claim' pilot scheme...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis