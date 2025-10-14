How photography is helping researchers crack the 'code' to climate resilient coral

Dr Jamie Craggs of the Coral Spawning Lab explains how coral photography can help researchers identify the 'extreme winners' that could enable reef restoration
Though the area of the planet covered by coral reefs is around four times the size of Ireland, totalling over 348,000 square kilometres, in the grand scheme of things it remains barely a drop in the ocean...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis