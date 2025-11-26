Autumn Budget: Government drops plans for single rate of Landfill Tax

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury
Image:

Credit: Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury

Chancellor moves to prevent gap between two rates of Landfill tax getting any wider, rather than creating single rate

The government will not create a single rate of Landfill Tax by 2030, as proposed in a consultation earlier this year, and will instead move to prevent the gap between the two existing tax rates increasing,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Britain has just made history': Government confirms ban on oil and gas exploration in new fields

Danone becomes largest B Corp to date

More on Policy

Energy policy 'whack-a-mole': Green economy reacts to Autumn Budget
Policy

Energy policy 'whack-a-mole': Green economy reacts to Autumn Budget

Green businesses and NGOs reflect on a Budget that delivered a decidedly mixed bag for the UK's net zero transition

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 26 November 2025 • 14 min read
Government must level the playing field for the clean heat industry – or risk leaving UK homes out in the cold
Policy

Government must level the playing field for the clean heat industry – or risk leaving UK homes out in the cold

The Warm Homes Plan is a crucial opportunity to make the most of a range of innovative, low-carbon technologies to decarbonise homes at scale, writes Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse

Wera Hobhouse MP
clock 26 November 2025 • 3 min read
Government unveils plans to slash electricity costs for over 7,000 businesses
Policy

Government unveils plans to slash electricity costs for over 7,000 businesses

Consultation launched on British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme, which promises to cut power costs by a quarter for key strategic industries

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 November 2025 • 4 min read