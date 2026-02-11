'A considered decision': Compass Group pushes back net zero target to 2040

Credit: iStock
Food service giant confirms original 2030 target set in 2021 has been delayed, as it works to decarbonise complex operations

Food services giant Compass Group has delayed its net zero target by 10 years, pushing back its headline emissions target from 2030 to 2040. The company published an updated sustainability strategy...

