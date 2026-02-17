Energy UK's Rachel Cary: 'I'm constantly buoyed by young people's enthusiasm to tackle sustainability'

Trade body's head of industrial strategy reflects on how EV and heat pump optimisation has taken off in the last year, and the pressing need to adapt urban concrete jungles to the changing climate
Rachel Cary leads industrial strategy work at industry trade body Energy UK, where she looks at how the energy sector can work with commercial and industrial sectors to decarbonise, and how the energy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis