IEA: Battery tech dominates global energy innovation in 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

More than 150 energy technology breakthroughs identified in new IEA report, which highlights how energy security has emerged as a leading driver of innovation

Energy storage and battery technologies have moved to the forefront of innovation in the global energy industry, underscoring how energy security has overtaken affordability and decarbonisation as the...

More than 150 energy technology breakthroughs identified in new IEA report, which highlights how energy security has emerged as a leading driver of innovation

