'Abdicating US leadership': Governors hit back at Trump's attacks on climate science and clean energy

Green groups respond angrily to US President's rambling speech to the UN General Assembly, in which he labelled climate change "the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world"
Leading US Governors have hit out at President Trump accusing him of "abdicating US leadership", after a speech to the UN General Assembly in which the President repeatedly attacked renewable energy, branded...
