'Abdicating US leadership': Governors hit back at Trump's attacks on climate science and clean energy

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
UN HQ in New York / Credit: iStock
Image:

UN HQ in New York / Credit: iStock

Green groups respond angrily to US President's rambling speech to the UN General Assembly, in which he labelled climate change "the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world"

Leading US Governors have hit out at President Trump accusing him of "abdicating US leadership", after a speech to the UN General Assembly in which the President repeatedly attacked renewable energy, branded...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

The Lib Dems and Reform UK have plans for net zero - compare and contrast the response

Financial services boards boost sustainability expertise despite ESG backlash

More on Climate change

'Abdicating US leadership': Governors hit back at Trump's attacks on climate science and clean energy
Climate change

'Abdicating US leadership': Governors hit back at Trump's attacks on climate science and clean energy

Green groups respond angrily to US President's rambling speech to the UN General Assembly, in which he labelled climate change "the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world"

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 September 2025 • 6 min read
'Talk of a 'net zero recession' is overblown': Study shows over three quarters of global economy still covered by climate goals
Climate change

'Talk of a 'net zero recession' is overblown': Study shows over three quarters of global economy still covered by climate goals

National and corporate targets to reach net zero emissions remain largely intact, despite high-profile attacks on climate action from the US government

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 September 2025 • 6 min read
Scottish farmers offered grant funding after helping combat 'unprecedented' wildfires
Climate change

Scottish farmers offered grant funding after helping combat 'unprecedented' wildfires

Grant available for rural businesses which sustained damage after helping tackle wildfires that devastated 12,000 hectares of moorland and woodland in June and July

Chris Brayford
clock 22 September 2025 • 3 min read