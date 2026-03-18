ECIU: British cereal crop production being 'wiped out' by extreme weather

Ahead of the publication of Land Use Framework, ECIU analysis warns extreme weather caused by climate change is hitting production of staple crops
Cereal crops covering an area equivalent to more than a tenth of the land area used to grow them are being ‘wiped out' by climate change-induced extreme weather, a new analysis has warned. Published...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis