ECIU: British cereal crop production being 'wiped out' by extreme weather

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Ahead of the publication of Land Use Framework, ECIU analysis warns extreme weather caused by climate change is hitting production of staple crops

Cereal crops covering an area equivalent to more than a tenth of the land area used to grow them are being ‘wiped out' by climate change-induced extreme weather, a new analysis has warned. Published...

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