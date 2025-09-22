Forward planning can help homes make green heating switch, says Which?

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Helping homeowners plan boiler upgrades allows them to consider low carbon tech when replacing faulty heating systems during the winter, consumer champion claims

The earlier homeowners receive information about green heating options when planning to replace gas boilers, the more likely they are to consider low-carbon alternatives such as heat pumps. That is...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

High Seas Treaty: Agreement delivers 'clearer expectations' for businesses and governments

High Seas Treaty to become international law after ratification in 60 countries

More on Technology

Forward planning can help homes make green heating switch, says Which?
Technology

Forward planning can help homes make green heating switch, says Which?

Helping homeowners plan boiler upgrades allows them to consider low carbon tech when replacing faulty heating systems during the winter, consumer champion claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 September 2025 • 4 min read
Andrex owner cleans up operations with green hydrogen boilers
Technology

Andrex owner cleans up operations with green hydrogen boilers

Manufacturer Kimberly-Clark estimates new green hydrogen boilers will cut its carbon emissions by 28,500 tonnes a year

Amber Rolt
clock 22 September 2025 • 2 min read
'We have a real opportunity': Can the UK build a net zero cement and concrete industry?
Technology

'We have a real opportunity': Can the UK build a net zero cement and concrete industry?

The UK cement and concrete industry has slashed emissions in recent years, and it is not all down to deindustrialisation - could the sector now emerge as a net zero trailblazer?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 September 2025 • 8 min read