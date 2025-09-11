Better Business Standard: New certification launched for purpose-driven SMEs

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Better Business Network introduces new framework to work alongside the likes of 1% for the Planet, B Corp, and Real Living Wage

The Better Business Network has this week launched a new framework and certification for purpose-driven small businesses, which the group claims will dovetail with existing models such as 1% for the Planet,...

