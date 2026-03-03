Nissan's Friederike Kienitz: 'The EV transition has taught me sustainability is rarely a straight line'

Nissan's senior vice president of sustainability explains why 'electromobility' has felt like the start of both a technological and societal transition
As Nissan's senior vice president of sustainability, corporate affairs and governance, Friederike Kienitz leads the auto maker's sustainability, external and government, communications, risk and compliance...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis