Spring Statement: Chancellor warns of 'uncertain' world as Iran conflict fuels inflation fears

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Credit: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

Rachel Reeves insists government's economic plan can insulate UK against economic headwinds, but makes no mention of climate risks or clean energy policy in her speech

Rachel Reeves today warned the UK faces "an increasingly dangerous world", as she responded to growing fears that conflict across the Middle East could lead to inflationary pressures for households and...

