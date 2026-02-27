'Charging ahead': Data shows UK now has 'considerably more' EV chargers than petrol pumps

Latest estimates come as government announces further £4m to help NHS England roll out more EV chargers for ambulances and other medical vehicles
The UK now has "considerably more" publicly-accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging points than petrol pumps, according to fresh estimates which underscore how rapidly the transition to low emissions...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis