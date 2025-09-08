M&S pledges all UK-based suppliers to adopt regenerative agriculture practices by 2030

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Alex Freudmann, managing director of M&S Food - Credit: M&S
Image:

Alex Freudmann, managing director of M&S Food - Credit: M&S

Retailer sets regenerative agriculture target as part of new five-year 'Plan A for Farming' that will cover more than 10,000 British farms

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has pledged all its UK-based suppliers - currently estimated to total more than 10,000 farms - will adopt regenerative agricultural practices by 2030. The new commitment, which...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Nick Hill: 'We need urgent optimism if we are to repair our planet'

OVO launches 'all-in-one' app to combine public and home EV charging

More on Supply chain

M&S pledges all UK-based suppliers to adopt regenerative agriculture practices by 2030
Supply chain

M&S pledges all UK-based suppliers to adopt regenerative agriculture practices by 2030

Retailer sets regenerative agriculture target as part of new five-year 'Plan A for Farming' that will cover more than 10,000 British farms

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 September 2025 • 3 min read
'Food for Tomorrow': National Geographic and PepsiCo team up to promote regenerating farming drive
Supply chain

'Food for Tomorrow': National Geographic and PepsiCo team up to promote regenerating farming drive

Partnership to deliver series of videos and case studies to highlight how regenerative farming practices are benefitting farmers and habitats worldwide

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 September 2025 • 1 min read
Rainforest Alliance brews up regenerative agriculture certification for coffee
Supply chain

Rainforest Alliance brews up regenerative agriculture certification for coffee

New certification standard launched by non-profit to signify to consumers where coffee has been produced using climate-smart and nature-friendly farming practices

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 September 2025 • 3 min read