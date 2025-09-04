National Grid launches 'world-first' AI-drone aerial inspections for electricity infrastructure

clock • 3 min read
Credit: National Grid
Image:

Credit: National Grid

Grid operator deploys drones for inspections of pylons and cables as part of efforts to improve safety and reliability of electricity infrastructure

National Grid has launched the 'world's first' centralised autonomous aerial inspection capabilities for electricity infrastructure, confirming it is to use a fleet of drones to assess the condition of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Bolton Wanderers FC kicks off new smart grid service

'UK first': E.ON Next launches new smart solar pilot project

More on Infrastructure

National Grid launches 'world-first' AI-drone aerial inspections for electricity infrastructure
Infrastructure

National Grid launches 'world-first' AI-drone aerial inspections for electricity infrastructure

Grid operator deploys drones for inspections of pylons and cables as part of efforts to improve safety and reliability of electricity infrastructure

Amber Rolt
clock 04 September 2025 • 3 min read
What is the future of the North Sea?
Infrastructure

What is the future of the North Sea?

The oil and gas industry is mounting a concerted lobbying push to convince the government to soften its pledge to end new drilling licenses - but can it really marry fossil fuel production and net zero goals?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 September 2025 • 12 min read
Trial suggests UK's gas network could be repurposed to transport hydrogen
Infrastructure

Trial suggests UK's gas network could be repurposed to transport hydrogen

Pilot project from energy company SGN successfully harnesses gas pipeline infrastructure to transport hydrogen

Amber Rolt
clock 03 September 2025 • 3 min read