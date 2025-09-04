'Every reason for drivers to make the switch': EV sales soar again to secure 26 per cent market share

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
'Every reason for drivers to make the switch': EV sales soar again to secure 26 per cent market share

Industry confirms demand for electric vehicles rose 14 per cent year-on-year in August, once again providing the main bright spot for the UK's auto market

Electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for over a quarter of new car registrations last month, as demand for zero emission models continued to climb following the launch of the government's new grant scheme...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

How reaching net zero could cut global fuel costs by $1tr a year

CCS industry calls on UK and EU to co-operate on carbon capture drive

More on Automotive

'Every reason for drivers to make the switch': EV sales soar again to secure 26 per cent market share
Automotive

'Every reason for drivers to make the switch': EV sales soar again to secure 26 per cent market share

Industry confirms demand for electric vehicles rose 14 per cent year-on-year in August, once again providing the main bright spot for the UK's auto market

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 September 2025 • 4 min read
Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme
Automotive

Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme

Seven more electric models added to list of cars eligible for government grants, as discounts confirmed for more than 30 EVs inside seven weeks

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 September 2025 • 3 min read
Eaton and ChargePoint power up 'breakthrough' electric vehicle charger
Automotive

Eaton and ChargePoint power up 'breakthrough' electric vehicle charger

Companies claim new charger will 'accelerate the future of EV charging' and 'significantly reduce costs for drivers

Amber Rolt
clock 28 August 2025 • 3 min read