Zack Polanski confirmed as new Green Party leader

Zack Polanski secures landslide win, as he defeats joint leadership bid from Adrian Ramsay and MP Ellie Chowns
The Green Party of England and Wales has elected Zack Polanski as its new leader, after the challenger secured a landslide victory over a joint ticket featuring co-leader Adrian Ramsay and fellow MP Ellie...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis