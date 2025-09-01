Study: World's nuclear reactors set new generation record in 2024

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Sector delivers new wave of projects, as World Nuclear Association insists tripling of global capacity in support of net zero goals is both necessary and achievable

Nuclear reactors supplied more electricity than ever before last year, according to new data from the World Nuclear Association that confirmed the industry has surpassed the previous annual record set...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Charlotte Pumford: 'Until collaboration becomes the norm, scaling solutions will remain a challenge'

Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme

More on Nuclear

Study: World's nuclear reactors set new generation record in 2024
Nuclear

Study: World's nuclear reactors set new generation record in 2024

Sector delivers new wave of projects, as World Nuclear Association insists tripling of global capacity in support of net zero goals is both necessary and achievable

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 September 2025 • 5 min read
Nuclear graphite recycling project secures £13m funding boost
Nuclear

Nuclear graphite recycling project secures £13m funding boost

Project led by the University of Manchester aims to develop innovative approaches for tackling graphite waste from nuclear power plants, which it claims could save the UK £2bn

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 August 2025 • 3 min read
'Not fit for purpose': UK taskforce calls for 'radical' regulatory reset to cut nuclear costs
Nuclear

'Not fit for purpose': UK taskforce calls for 'radical' regulatory reset to cut nuclear costs

Independent experts on government's Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce argue current system is hampering development of new nuclear power projects and driving up costs

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 August 2025 • 5 min read