Government commits to full implementation of Fingleton Review by end of 2027, unveils new planning guidance for clean energy projects, and stresses need to end UK's dependence on risky fossil fuels
The government has today unveiled wide-ranging reforms designed to speed up the delivery of new nuclear and clean energy projects, in a move designed to bolster energy security and tackle fossil fuel dependency...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis