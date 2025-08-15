UK zero emission bus market grows more than 80 per cent

Latest industry data confirms soaring demand for green buses during the first half of the year, with nearly a quarter of new buses now zero emission models
The UK's zero emission bus market is booming, having grown more than 80 per cent year-on-year during the first half of 2025. That is according to from new data published today by the Society of Motor...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis