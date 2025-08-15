UK zero emission bus market grows more than 80 per cent

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Latest industry data confirms soaring demand for green buses during the first half of the year, with nearly a quarter of new buses now zero emission models

The UK's zero emission bus market is booming, having grown more than 80 per cent year-on-year during the first half of 2025. That is according to from new data published today by the Society of Motor...

James Murray
James Murray

Automotive

Latest industry data confirms soaring demand for green buses during the first half of the year, with nearly a quarter of new buses now zero emission models

15 August 2025
