Study: Food industry's failure to tackle nature loss a threat to 'prosperity'

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Coalition of investors managing £6tr in assets calls on the food industry to ramp up efforts to tackle the global biodiversity and nature crisis

The Food Foundation and a coalition of investors managing £6tr in assets have today warned the UK's nature crisis risk saddling the economy with enormous costs - and as such the food industry can no longer...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

Global Plastics Treaty: Talks collapse without deal to end plastic pollution crisis

'Not cutting through': Poll reveals damaging disconnect between MPs and businesses on climate action

Study: More than half of UK councils use 'harmful' pesticides in public spaces
Biodiversity

Study: More than half of UK councils use 'harmful' pesticides in public spaces

Councils reported using a total of 354 tonnes of pesticides in 2024, according to the Pesticide Action Network

Amber Rolt
clock 30 July 2025 • 4 min read
Ribena-maker pledges almost £1m help breed climate-resilient blackcurrants
Supply chain

Ribena-maker pledges almost £1m help breed climate-resilient blackcurrants

Suntory Beverage & Food Great Britain and Ireland commits £920,000 over next five years to James Hutton Institute's blackcurrant breeding programme

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 July 2025 • 3 min read
United Utilities expands peatland restoration goal after hitting 2030 target early
Climate change

United Utilities expands peatland restoration goal after hitting 2030 target early

Water company to improve at least another 1,500 hectares of peatland in the next five years after restoring 3,000 hectares ahead of schedule

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 July 2025 • 3 min read