'A sustainable economic transition is underway': How green investment is now a 'systemic consideration'

Environmental and responsible investment approaches now apply to hundreds of trillions of dollars of assets worldwide, according to new Global Sustainable Investment Review
Sustainable investment is moving "from a niche practice to a systemic consideration", despite on-going geopolitical headwinds and the talk of a backlash against climate action, with data suggesting the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis