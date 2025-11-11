'A sustainable economic transition is underway': How green investment is now a 'systemic consideration'

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Environmental and responsible investment approaches now apply to hundreds of trillions of dollars of assets worldwide, according to new Global Sustainable Investment Review

Sustainable investment is moving "from a niche practice to a systemic consideration", despite on-going geopolitical headwinds and the talk of a backlash against climate action, with data suggesting the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

COP30: President Lula calls for new UN Climate Council to drive global policy efforts

How the government is looking to cut costs from its £10bn clean energy subsidy schemes

More on Investment

'A sustainable economic transition is underway': How green investment is now a 'systemic consideration'
Investment

'A sustainable economic transition is underway': How green investment is now a 'systemic consideration'

Environmental and responsible investment approaches now apply to hundreds of trillions of dollars of assets worldwide, according to new Global Sustainable Investment Review

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 November 2025 • 6 min read
Highview Power raises £130m for Scottish long-duration energy storage facility
Investment

Highview Power raises £130m for Scottish long-duration energy storage facility

Latest investment for facility at Hunterston takes total capital raised to over £500m

Amber Rolt
clock 11 November 2025 • 3 min read
COP30 will redefine forest finance - here's what companies need to know
Investment

COP30 will redefine forest finance - here's what companies need to know

For companies, forests are now a test of whether climate ambition can be delivered credibly at scale, writes Keith Tuffley from the Race to Belém

Keith Tuffley, the Race to Belém
clock 07 November 2025 • 4 min read