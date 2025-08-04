Zoopla to show location of nearby EV chargers in online property listings

Partnership with Vauxhall to enable prospective house buyers and renters to check the proximity of properties to EV chargers on Zoopla's website and app
Car manufacturer Vauxhall has teamed up with property search engine Zoopla to enable prospective house buyers and renters to see whether homes they are interested in are situated near public electric vehicle...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis