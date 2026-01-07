Voluntary carbon credit market builds momentum, as focus shifts to 'higher-quality credits'

Vast majority of companies that are currently buying carbon credits expect to see volumes increase in the coming years, as confidence grows that Voluntary Carbon Market can complement corporate net zero strategies
Ninety per cent of companies currently buying credits through the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) plan to keep doing so, fuelling hopes that a sector that remains "relatively small" will enjoy significant...
