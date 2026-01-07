Oil prices fall as President Trump vows to take control of Venezuelan oil revenues

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
An oil tanker in docked at a port in Venezuela | Credit: iStock
Image:

An oil tanker in docked at a port in Venezuela | Credit: iStock

President announces that Venezuela is to hand over between 30 and 50 million barrels of oil to the US following military action

Global oil prices fell by over one per cent in trading today, after US President Donald Trump announced the White House would take control of revenues generated from the sale of blockaded Venezuelan oil...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Voluntary carbon credit market builds momentum, as focus shifts to 'higher-quality credits'

SSEN Distribution confirms plan for new long-term flexibility auction

More on Energy

Oil prices fall as President Trump vows to take control of Venezuelan oil revenues
Energy

Oil prices fall as President Trump vows to take control of Venezuelan oil revenues

President announces that Venezuela is to hand over between 30 and 50 million barrels of oil to the US following military action

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 January 2026 • 4 min read
SSEN Distribution confirms plan for new long-term flexibility auction
Energy

SSEN Distribution confirms plan for new long-term flexibility auction

Auction to open next Monday, as grid operator seeks a further 46MW of flexible capacity

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 January 2026 • 3 min read
Study: US renewables capacity tipped to more than double to over 1TW by 2035
Energy

Study: US renewables capacity tipped to more than double to over 1TW by 2035

New report predicts US renewables sector will continue to expand, despite opposition from Trump White House

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 31 December 2025 • 4 min read