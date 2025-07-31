'World's largest': Scottish Government grants consent for huge 4.1GW offshore wind farm

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm near the Moray Firth | Credit: SSE
Image:

SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm near the Moray Firth | Credit: SSE

Green light for Berwick Bank project puts UK 'in touching distance' of securing enough consented offshore wind capacity to support the government’s 2030 clean power mission

The government claims the UK now has almost enough offshore wind capacity in the construction pipeline to support its 2030 clean power mission, after plans for a huge 4.1GW project off the east coast of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Study: National clean power targets worldwide failing to align with global ambition

EA warns England's low carbon industrial clusters face growing physical climate risks

More on Wind

Contracts for Difference: Government raises maximum bid prices for wind farm projects
Wind

Contracts for Difference: Government raises maximum bid prices for wind farm projects

Government increases the strike prices for offshore, onshore, and floating wind projects for next month's AR7 auction in response to rising costs across the industry

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 July 2025 • 6 min read
Plans for Salamander Floating Offshore Wind Farm move closer to launch
Wind

Plans for Salamander Floating Offshore Wind Farm move closer to launch

Developers Ørsted, Simply Blue Group, and Subsea7 secure critical offshore consent award for project

Amber Rolt
clock 25 July 2025 • 4 min read
GMB threatens strike action at Teesside wind monopile factory
Wind

GMB threatens strike action at Teesside wind monopile factory

Over 150 GMB union members at offshore wind factory are being balloted over potential industrial action, after rejecting pay deal from operator SeAH Wind

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 17 July 2025 • 2 min read