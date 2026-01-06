SSEN Distribution confirms plan for new long-term flexibility auction

Auction to open next Monday, as grid operator seeks a further 46MW of flexible capacity
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has announced plans to expand its presence in the UK's growing flexible grid services market with the launch next week of a new long-term...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis