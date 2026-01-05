Over £500,000 fenced off for green projects in Greater Manchester

Over half a million pounds awarded to 19 community-led projects in sixth round of the Mayor of Greater Manchester's Green Spaces Fund
More than half a million pounds has been awarded to 19 community-led projects to increase the amount of accessible green space, tackle the climate and biodiversity emergency, and empower more people to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis