'Carbon pawprint': Dogs' dinners can have greater climate impact than their owners

Research estimates the production of ingredients used in UK dog food contributes around one per cent of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions (GHG)
Dogs fed on premium, meat-rich pet food can have a bigger dietary carbon footprint - or 'pawprint' - than their owners. That is according to new research by scientists from the Universities of Edinburgh...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis