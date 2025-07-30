Carbon pricing without bite? New evidence on industry compensation raises red flags

Carbon pricing is a powerful tool, but only if it delivers the intended signal, writes Misato Sato from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
As the UK government embarks on a full review of its Energy-Intensive Industries Compensation Scheme, timed ahead of the planned introduction of the UK's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in 2027,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis