Overcoming the 'curiosity-scepticism' gap: What's the most effective way to advertise meat-alternative products?

As cultivated meat edges closer to commercial reality two new reports examine how to best attract new consumers to sustainable alternatives to chicken, beef, pork and lamb
Cultivated - or lab grown - meat could be served in the UK and Europe as soon as within the next couple of years, but a lack of public understanding surrounding these products and their perceived benefits...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis