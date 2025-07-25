'Helping put range anxiety in the rear-view mirror': EV charging network grows 27 per cent in a year

3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New data shows there are more than 82,000 public chargers in the UK, putting country on track to meet goal of 300,000 chargers by 2030

The number public electric vehicle (EV) charge points in the UK has grown by 27 per cent over the past year, with more than 17,000 chargers added to the network since July 2024. According to the latest...

