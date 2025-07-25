Geological carbon removal: Is the UK ready to lead?

clock • 8 min read

The UK has too often failed to capitalise on the opportunities presented by emerging high-innovation, high-productivity sectors - it should ensure it avoids doing the same with carbon removals, writes Josh Burke from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment

Alongside rapidly reducing the amount of emissions reaching the atmosphere, existing and future carbon dioxide (CO2) will need to be removed to meet global climate goals. Scaling up carbon dioxide removal...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on CCS

Where next for carbon removals? Understanding a market that could prove critical to net zero goals
Offsets

Where next for carbon removals? Understanding a market that could prove critical to net zero goals

Experts in finance, carbon capture, and energy-from-waste discuss the emerging market for engineered and nature-based carbon removals during BusinessGreen's latest webinar

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 July 2025 • 11 min read
Report: Carbon credit and CCUS markets poised for 'trillion-dollar boom' by 2050
CCS

Report: Carbon credit and CCUS markets poised for 'trillion-dollar boom' by 2050

Wood Mackenzie forecasts a strengthening of ties between the markets for carbon credits and carbon capture utilisation and storage

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 June 2025 • 4 min read
'Landmark year of progress': Enfinium hails energy-from-waste emissions savings
CCS

'Landmark year of progress': Enfinium hails energy-from-waste emissions savings

Energy from waste company provides update on progress towards net zero and circular economy goals

Amber Rolt
clock 13 June 2025 • 3 min read