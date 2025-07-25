Ferrero Group to share dairy and coffee traceability data

Credit: Ferrero Group
Image:

Credit: Ferrero Group

Owner of Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella reveals plans to enhance traceability and visibility across its supply chain

Ferrero Group - the owner of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Kinder Egg, and Nutella - has announced it is to share its dairy and coffee traceability data for the first time as part of global efforts to decarbonise...

Report warns 'climateflation' could drive up UK food prices by over a third by 2050
Risk

Report warns 'climateflation' could drive up UK food prices by over a third by 2050

Autonomy Institute warns increasingly extreme and frequent weather disruption both at home and abroad – such as heatwaves and drought – could push millions into poverty

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 July 2025 • 3 min read
