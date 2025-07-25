Google makes first investment in long-duration energy storage

Google invests in Italy's Energy Dome to support plans to deploy commercially proven long duration storage technology
Google has joined forces with Italian energy storage company Energy Dome through a strategic partnership and investment, which aims to help the tech giant realise its ambition of running its operations...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis