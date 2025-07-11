Excel London pulls forward net zero goal by five years to 2045

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The capital's largest exhibition centre and events venue unveils an updated net zero transition plan to tackle emissions across its operations, energy use, and supply chain

The capital's largest events venue Excel London has pulled forward its net zero target by five years as part of an updated transition plan, which sets out a roadmap for tackling emissions across the site's...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

IRENA: Global renewable power capacity surged by 15 per cent in 2024

'Climate risks demand immediate attention': How extreme weather could wipe almost five per cent off Europe's GDP

'This could have been avoided': 1.3 million energy-insecure UK homes built since 2015
Policy

'This could have been avoided': 1.3 million energy-insecure UK homes built since 2015

Since the Zero Carbon Homes Standard was ditched in 2015, more than a million UK homes have been built with fossil gas heating and insufficient insulation levels, ECIU claims

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 July 2025 • 3 min read
Study: 'Boring' retrofits yield higher financial and environmental returns than flagship projects
Efficiency

Study: 'Boring' retrofits yield higher financial and environmental returns than flagship projects

Most effective real estate climate investments come not from 'iconic' retrofits but suburban office and warehouse upgrades, report claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 July 2025 • 3 min read
City of London landmark One Poultry to undergo major net zero retrofit
Efficiency

City of London landmark One Poultry to undergo major net zero retrofit

Project led by UKGBC, Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy, and FORE Partnership hailed as a 'live showcase for innovative retrofit solutions'

Amber Rolt
clock 04 July 2025 • 4 min read