Excel London pulls forward net zero goal by five years to 2045

The capital's largest exhibition centre and events venue unveils an updated net zero transition plan to tackle emissions across its operations, energy use, and supply chain
The capital's largest events venue Excel London has pulled forward its net zero target by five years as part of an updated transition plan, which sets out a roadmap for tackling emissions across the site's...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis