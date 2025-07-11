IRENA: Global renewable power capacity surged by 15 per cent in 2024

The global renewables boom is transforming energy markets, driving economies, and creating investment opportunities - but many regions are at risk of being left behind
Global renewable power capacity grew by 15 per cent last year, driven in large part by the rapid roll out of wind and solar projects across Asia, which have led to a widening of the gap between regions...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis