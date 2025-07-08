'A clear example of a market failure': Why businesses are urging the UK and EU to stand firm on supply chain deforestation rules

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Top supermarkets and food businesses argue supply chain deforestation rules are critical for easing food price inflation, tackling climate change, and securing stronger trade ties

Pressure is mounting on the government to provide long-awaited clarity on how it plans to combat deforestation in UK supply chains, after a group of leading supermarkets warned they risk facing rising...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Global Briefing: Green industry groups slam US bill, as Trump guts support for clean tech

Zonal pricing: New research claims switch could avoid need for £27bn in grid spend

More on Supply chain

'Industry first': Jaguar Land Rover accelerates sustainability drive with new recycled tyres
Automotive

'Industry first': Jaguar Land Rover accelerates sustainability drive with new recycled tyres

New tyres made from 70 per cent recycled materials to be used on new Range Rover models ahead of wider roll out

Amber Rolt
clock 09 July 2025 • 2 min read
'A clear example of a market failure': Why businesses are urging the UK and EU to stand firm on supply chain deforestation rules
Risk

'A clear example of a market failure': Why businesses are urging the UK and EU to stand firm on supply chain deforestation rules

Top supermarkets and food businesses argue supply chain deforestation rules are critical for easing food price inflation, tackling climate change, and securing stronger trade ties

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 July 2025 • 9 min read
We can't decarbonise in the dark: Let's share data to drive green steel supply chains
Supply chain

We can't decarbonise in the dark: Let's share data to drive green steel supply chains

Businesses want to make greener steel choices, but inconsistent data is holding them back, writes Climate Group's Sameen Khan

Sameen Khan, Climate Group
clock 07 July 2025 • 4 min read