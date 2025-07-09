Study: Data centres under threat from climate-driven extreme weather

New report identifies growing climate threats facing data centres and explores how operators can enhance resilience now to avoid surging costs and insurance premiums
Without urgent investment in emissions reduction and climate adaptation measures, global data centre operators could face soaring insurance premiums, disruption to operations, and billions of dollars in...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis