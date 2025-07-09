'Climate change kills': How climate impacts are driving up heatwave death tolls

New study estimates Europe's recent heatwave caused 2,300 excess deaths across major cities, the bulk of which can be attributed to climate change
The number of people who died as a result of the recent European heatwave more than tripled as a result of climate-induced warming, pushing the death toll across Europe to an estimated 2,300 people, including...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis