Biodiversity Net Gain: South Downs farmland to host 'one of UK's largest' land banks

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Halnaker Hill Natural Capital
Image:

Credit: Halnaker Hill Natural Capital

More than 300 acres of historic South Downs farmland to be restored under Biodiversity Net Gain scheme

More than 300 acres of historic farmland within the South Downs National Park is to be restored as part of one of the UK's largest Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) land banks to date. The scheme at Halnaker...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Pubs, cafes, restaurants, and hotels tipped to save £3m under emissions cutting trial

Reports: Sizewell C nuclear plant expected to get final go-ahead during UK-France summit

More on Biodiversity

Ancient woodland and countryside in North Kent declared new National Nature Reserve
Biodiversity

Ancient woodland and countryside in North Kent declared new National Nature Reserve

Area spanning 800 hectares of woodland and meadows to be officially designated a National Nature Reserve, Natural England announces

Amber Rolt
clock 30 May 2025 • 3 min read
Woodland Trust and Lloyds Banking Group hail 'landmark' tree-planting milestone
Biodiversity

Woodland Trust and Lloyds Banking Group hail 'landmark' tree-planting milestone

Charity and banking giant claim they are now around halfway towards their goal to plant 10 million trees across the UK by 2030

Amber Rolt
clock 29 May 2025 • 2 min read
Nature isn't holding back growth - many UK developments already work harmoniously with our natural world
Biodiversity

Nature isn't holding back growth - many UK developments already work harmoniously with our natural world

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill creates an absurd false choice between nature or growth that will fail even on its own terms, writes the Wildlife Trusts' chief executive Craig Bennett

Craig Bennett, The Wildlife Trusts
clock 29 May 2025 • 5 min read