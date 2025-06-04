Spending Review: Government urged to deliver promised Warm Homes Plan and incentivise green home upgrades

Green economy calls on government to double down on promised Warm Homes Plan funding and take fresh steps to drive domestic heat pump and solar panel adoption
The government is facing fresh calls ahead of next week's Spending Review to deliver its promised multi-billion-pound Warm Homes Plan in full and introduce new policy measures to incentivise the adoption...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis