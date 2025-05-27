Biodiversity Net Gain: Government seeks 'streamlined' rules to speed up small-scale housebuilding

Proposed reforms to BNG rules and local planning process spark fierce criticism from environmental groups
The government has unveiled reforms to the Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) regime, in a bid to introduce more streamlined processes for council planning committee decisions and speed up development of smaller...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis