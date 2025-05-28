Amelia Woodley: 'Sustainability can only be successful if you bring people with you'

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: Speedy Hire
Image:

Credit: Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire's ESG director discusses the importance of 'soft skills' in sustainability recruitment, and why the next wave of green ideas are 'everywhere' if you're open to them

Founded in 1977, Speedy Hire is the UK's leading provider of tools and equipment hire services, serving customers in the construction, infrastructure, industrial, and support services markets, as well...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Mine water scheme provides heat to Welsh industrial site

Lab-grown pet food: Meatly achieves price parity with regular chicken products

More on Management

Amelia Woodley: 'Sustainability can only be successful if you bring people with you'
Management

Amelia Woodley: 'Sustainability can only be successful if you bring people with you'

Speedy Hire's ESG director discusses the importance of 'soft skills' in sustainability recruitment, and why the next wave of green ideas are 'everywhere' if you're open to them

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 May 2025 • 6 min read
Watershed makes climate database publicly available
Management

Watershed makes climate database publicly available

Free version of global emissions factor database spans 148 countries, 400 industries, and 95 per cent of global GDP

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 May 2025 • 4 min read
Three forces have derailed progress on corporate sustainability
Management

Three forces have derailed progress on corporate sustainability

A 'shotgun approach' to setting sustainability goals will never work, but equally businesses and investors cannot afford to step backwards or take our foot off the accelerator, writes EY's Nadia Woodhouse

Nadia Woodhouse, EY
clock 21 May 2025 • 7 min read