Alan Forrester, CEO at SoilPoint, talks taking sustainable farming inspiration from King Charles, identifying an early route to market, and challenging an industry-wide 'fear of moving first’
BusinessGreen Intelligence: How does what you do contribute to the green transition? Alan Forrester: We're helping farmers make the transition away from harmful chemical inputs today, not five years...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis